Lisburn driver hit speed of 100mph
A motorist who hit a speed of 100mph has been banned from the roads for two months and fined £200.
Brian Leslie Cummins (60), of Mourne View Park, Lisburn, was detected at a 70mph dual-carriageway on May 7.
A defence lawyer told Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant accepted there was "no excuse" for such a speed.
The court heard the defendant already had nine points on his licence and they remain in place.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said if the defendant hits 12 penalty points again he will be banned for at least six months.