A motorist who hit a speed of 100mph has been banned from the roads for two months and fined £200.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Brian Leslie Cummins (60), of Mourne View Park, Lisburn, was detected at a 70mph dual-carriageway on May 7.

A defence lawyer told Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant accepted there was "no excuse" for such a speed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court heard the defendant already had nine points on his licence and they remain in place.