Lisburn drugs search results in one person being charged to court

One person has been charged with drugs-related offences following a police search in Lisburn.
By Valerie Martin
Published 15th Feb 2024, 08:15 GMT
Lisburn District Support Team officers carried out a search of a residential address on Wednesday evening, resulting in Class A (MDMA and Psilocybin) and a substantial quantity of Class B controlled drugs (herbal cannabis, cannabis resin, cannabis edibles and THC oil) being located.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed: “A male resident of the address was arrested, interviewed and has been charged to court.”