Lisburn: home ransacked as large sum of cash reported stolen in burglary
Detectives are appealing for information following the incident on Wednesday night.
Police said they received a report shortly after 11pm that a house had been broken into in the Fairhaven Park area and a large sum of money stolen.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Upon review, entry had been gained via the back door of the house, where a shovel was used to smash the window of the door, before the property was ransacked.
"We believe this happened between 7pm and 11pm on Wednesday night and that there may have been more than one person involved.
"We would appeal to anyone with information in relation to the incident, to contact detectives on 101 quoting number 2087 23/10/24 . We would also be keen to hear from those with any dashcam, CCTV or other video footage.”