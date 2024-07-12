Lisburn home targeted in petrol bomb attack

By Valerie Martin
Published 12th Jul 2024, 15:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are investigating a petrol bomb attack on a home in Lisburn in the early hours of Friday morning.

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident.

Detective Sergeant Murphy said: "We received a report just after 5.45am that two petrol bombs had been thrown at a residential property in Manor Park at some point overnight, causing smoke and scorch damage to the front of the building.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"A bin was also set on fire. The resident of the property was at home at the time, but was unaware of the attack.

Police are appealing for information following a petrol bomb attack in Lisburn. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).Police are appealing for information following a petrol bomb attack in Lisburn. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).
Police are appealing for information following a petrol bomb attack in Lisburn. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

"Thankfully, no one was injured. Had the petrol bombs smashed the window at which they were thrown, we could have been dealing with much more serious consequences this morning.

"We are appealing to anyone with information regarding this incident to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference 389 of 12/07/24."

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice