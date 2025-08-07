Jewellery was stolen after two masked men broke into a house in Lisburn on Wednesday (August 6).

Police received a report around 11.55am that the Moira Road area property had been entered via a rear window.

Detective Inspector Keon, said: “After rummaging through a room of the house, it is believed that jewellery had been taken. The suspects then made off in the direction of Moira in a grey Audi A3.

“Both suspects were described as being masked, wearing black baseball caps and dark trousers. One of the suspects was wearing blue gloves and a blue puffer-style coat, whilst the other one was wearing grey gloves and a grey puffer-style coat.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area, between 11.30 and 11.55am, on Wednesday 6th August.

“We would also appeal to anyone who may have dash-cam, CCTV or mobile footage of area that we could review. You can contact us on 101, quoting reference number 591 06/08/25.”

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.