Lisburn judge hands out suspended prison sentence to man caught with drugs at McDonald's

A Belfast man has been given a suspended prison sentence by a Lisburn judge after pleading guilty to possession of drugs.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

David McFall, 35, whose address was given as Ardmore Avenue in Belfast, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with possession of a Class B drug, namely cannabis.

The court heard that on August 26, 2023 at 3.20am, police stopped a vehicle at McDonald’s at McKinstry Road in Dunmurry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The officers spoke to the driver and stated that his pupils appeared to be dilated, his hands were shaky, and he appeared to be nervous when speaking to the police.

Suspended prison sentence for Belfast man who admitted possession of cannabis. Pic credit: Google

During a search, police discovered a quantity of cannabis. During a notebook interview the defendant made full admission.

Defence told the court the defendant was “fortunate he wasn’t charged with further offences.”

He continued: “He is an HGV driver but there is nothing to suggest he has ever taken cannabis whilst driving a lorry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He is extremely fearful of a custodial sentence and appreciates he is sailing very close to the wind. I would ask for one final opportunity.”

During sentencing, District Judge Rosie Watters told the defendant: “You should regard yourself as very lucky that you are not facing other charges.

"This is your sixth conviction. You are putting other people at risk if you drive and use cannabis or any illegal drugs.

"Today I am not going to send you to prison but if you are before me again there is absolutely no hope for your liberty.”

Ms Watters imposed a two-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.