Lisburn judge hands out suspended prison sentence to man caught with drugs at McDonald's

A Belfast man has been given a suspended prison sentence by a Lisburn judge after pleading guilty to possession of drugs.
By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 6th Jan 2024, 08:43 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2024, 08:43 GMT
David McFall, 35, whose address was given as Ardmore Avenue in Belfast, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with possession of a Class B drug, namely cannabis.

The court heard that on August 26, 2023 at 3.20am, police stopped a vehicle at McDonald’s at McKinstry Road in Dunmurry.

The officers spoke to the driver and stated that his pupils appeared to be dilated, his hands were shaky, and he appeared to be nervous when speaking to the police.

Suspended prison sentence for Belfast man who admitted possession of cannabis. Pic credit: GoogleSuspended prison sentence for Belfast man who admitted possession of cannabis. Pic credit: Google
Suspended prison sentence for Belfast man who admitted possession of cannabis. Pic credit: Google

During a search, police discovered a quantity of cannabis. During a notebook interview the defendant made full admission.

Defence told the court the defendant was “fortunate he wasn’t charged with further offences.”

He continued: “He is an HGV driver but there is nothing to suggest he has ever taken cannabis whilst driving a lorry.

"He is extremely fearful of a custodial sentence and appreciates he is sailing very close to the wind. I would ask for one final opportunity.”

During sentencing, District Judge Rosie Watters told the defendant: “You should regard yourself as very lucky that you are not facing other charges.

"This is your sixth conviction. You are putting other people at risk if you drive and use cannabis or any illegal drugs.

"Today I am not going to send you to prison but if you are before me again there is absolutely no hope for your liberty.”

Ms Watters imposed a two-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

She added: “I don’t want to see you back here again.”