Francis Gerard Taggart, 33, whose address was given as Albert Street in Belfast, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with driving whilst unfit, dangerous driving, failing to provide a preliminary breath test, having no insurance, being an unaccompanied L driver, and failing to display L plates.

The court heard that on Sunday, August 13, 2023 in the afternoon, police were tasked to a possible drink driving incident following a report from a member of the public.

It was reported that the defendant was seen driving a Volvo estate on the A1 at Hillsborough before joining the M1 and pulling into the Applegreen service station.

It was alleged the defendant was driving in a reckless manner at high speed.

When police arrived at the service station they saw the vehicle that had been described. The defendant was in the toilet and had keys to the vehicle.

The defendant was said to be unsteady on his feet and the police noted the smell of alcohol.

The defendant was conveyed to Musgrave Custody Suite where a breath test gave an evidential reading of 49 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.

It was also stated in court that the defendant only held a provisional licence and was not displaying L plates at the time.

District Judge Rosie Watters, after reading a report on the details of the offences, said it was “pretty grim driving.”