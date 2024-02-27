Lisburn judge puts Comber man off the road for six months after he admitted driving without insurance

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Barry Alan Oscroft, 42, whose address was given as Mill Street in Comber, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court to face the driving charge.

The court heard that on Tuesday, October 28, 2020, police stopped a vehicle in the vicinity of the M1 at Lisburn.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police identified the driver as the defendant and checks carried out confirmed he was not named on the insurance policy for the vehicle.

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google

The court was told that at that point the defendant had nine penalty points on his driving licence.

The police contacted the owner of the vehicle who said he had asked the defendant to collect items for him from the garden centre.

District Judge Rosie Watters endorsed the defendant’s driving licence with six penalty points, meaning he is now disqualified from driving for six months.