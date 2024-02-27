Lisburn judge puts Comber man off the road for six months after he admitted driving without insurance
Barry Alan Oscroft, 42, whose address was given as Mill Street in Comber, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court to face the driving charge.
The court heard that on Tuesday, October 28, 2020, police stopped a vehicle in the vicinity of the M1 at Lisburn.
The police identified the driver as the defendant and checks carried out confirmed he was not named on the insurance policy for the vehicle.
The court was told that at that point the defendant had nine penalty points on his driving licence.
The police contacted the owner of the vehicle who said he had asked the defendant to collect items for him from the garden centre.
District Judge Rosie Watters endorsed the defendant’s driving licence with six penalty points, meaning he is now disqualified from driving for six months.
She also imposed a fine of £250.