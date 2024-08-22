Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thousands of prescription tablets have been discovered by police during the search of a property in Lisburn.

Members of the local District Support Team were involved in a proactive search of a property which resulted in thousands of pregabalin tablets located.

Pregabalin is used to treat epilepsy and anxiety and is only available on prescription.

Police warned that medication like this needs to be obtained through a doctor to ensure they are safe and regulated.

"Abused they can be addictive and have terrible effects on your mental and physical health, so if needing help seek it through the proper channels,” a PSNI spokesperson said.