Lisburn lorry driver ends up in court for using mobile phone while behind the wheel

A Lisburn man has been fined and given penalty points after being charged with using a mobile phone whilst driving.
By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 6th Jan 2024, 13:00 GMT
Edward John Tate, 63, whose address was given as Moira Road in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, January 4.

The court heard that on September 10, 2023 at 11am, a mobile police patrol on the Lurganure Road in Lisburn noted a red Renault Kangoo moving past the junction.

Both police officers observed the driver of the vehicle using a mobile phone.

Fine and penalty points for Lisburn man who used his mobile phone whilst driving. Pic credit: GoogleFine and penalty points for Lisburn man who used his mobile phone whilst driving. Pic credit: Google
Fine and penalty points for Lisburn man who used his mobile phone whilst driving. Pic credit: Google

The defendant was stopped and cautioned. He accepted the charge at the time.

Defence said the defendant had been on medication and “doesn’t really remember the incident.”

He continued: “He is a self employed lorry driver. He was given an option of a fixed penalty but was hoping to avoid penalty points.”

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a fine of £300, an offender’s levy of £15, and endorsed the defendant’s driving licence with six penalty points.”