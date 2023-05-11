Lisburn Magistrate defers sentence after Belfast man takes up training as an MMA fighter

Shea Mackin, 20, whose address was given as Malcolmson Street in Belfast, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with possession of a Class A drug, namely cocaine.

The court heard that on February 9. 2022, police spoke to the defendant at Queensway in Lisburn. He handed over a plastic bag containing a white powder which he stated was ‘coke’ and that it was for his own personal use.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Defence told the court the defendant had begun to make changes in his life, that he was now a father and had begun training as an MMA fighter.

Lisburn courthouse. Pic by Google

After reading a pre-sentence report, District Judge Rosie Watters told the defendant she would defer sentencing for six months and urged him to remain out of trouble during that time.

Ms Watters said: “Sport is a positive thing as far as I am concerned but I wouldn’t expect people participating in sport to be taking anything like cocaine.

"You haven’t really impressed me in a sense you haven’t always appeared but I gave you a final chance,” said Ms Watters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"You have to stay out of trouble, no drugs, no offences of any description otherwise I will put into operation a suspended sentence. If you do anything stupid at all your liberty is in jeopardy in a big, big way.

“When you come back here in six months I want to hear you are working, doing well in your sport, training hard, staying out of trouble, and staying away from drugs.”