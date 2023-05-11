Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

Lisburn Magistrate defers sentence after Belfast man takes up training as an MMA fighter

A Lisburn Magistrate has deferred sentencing a Belfast man who admitted possession of cocaine.

By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 11th May 2023, 10:15 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 10:16 BST

Shea Mackin, 20, whose address was given as Malcolmson Street in Belfast, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with possession of a Class A drug, namely cocaine.

The court heard that on February 9. 2022, police spoke to the defendant at Queensway in Lisburn. He handed over a plastic bag containing a white powder which he stated was ‘coke’ and that it was for his own personal use.

Defence told the court the defendant had begun to make changes in his life, that he was now a father and had begun training as an MMA fighter.

Most Popular
Lisburn courthouse. Pic by GoogleLisburn courthouse. Pic by Google
Lisburn courthouse. Pic by Google

After reading a pre-sentence report, District Judge Rosie Watters told the defendant she would defer sentencing for six months and urged him to remain out of trouble during that time.

Ms Watters said: “Sport is a positive thing as far as I am concerned but I wouldn’t expect people participating in sport to be taking anything like cocaine.

"You haven’t really impressed me in a sense you haven’t always appeared but I gave you a final chance,” said Ms Watters.

"You have to stay out of trouble, no drugs, no offences of any description otherwise I will put into operation a suspended sentence. If you do anything stupid at all your liberty is in jeopardy in a big, big way.

“When you come back here in six months I want to hear you are working, doing well in your sport, training hard, staying out of trouble, and staying away from drugs.”

Ms Watters deferred sentence until November 2.