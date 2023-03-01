A motorist has been fined and given four penalty points after admitting to driving at 97mph on the Rock Road in Lisburn.

James Austin William Miskelly, 63, whose address was given as Ballydyan Road in Crossgar, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with driving at excess speed.

The court heard that on August 11, 2022 the defendant was recorded as driving at 97mph, in excess of the 60mph national speed limit on the Rock Road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The court also heard that the defendant had no record in recent times.

Crossgar man admits to driving at 97mph on the Rock Road. Pic by Google

Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes said it was “insanity” for the defendant to drive at that speed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Imposing a sentence of four penalty points and a fine of £500, Mr Holmes said: “For someone with an exemplary record of driving, it is complete insanity.

"If I disqualified you, you would lose your HGV licence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Consider your card well and truly marked.”