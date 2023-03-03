Lisburn Magistrate's Court hears man told police his partner was unaware he was a disqualified driver

A Downpatrick man has been ordered to complete 180 hours of community service after admitting to driving whilst disqualified and having no insurance.

Fionnbharr Hugh Vincent Teague, 33, whose address was given as Ardmeen Green in Downpatrick, appeared before Lisburn Magistrate’s Court charged with driving whilst disqualified and having no insurance.

The court heard that on April 25, 2021, police on mobile patrol stopped a Volkswagen Golf on the Saintfield Road in Lisburn after the vehicle over took the police on the M1 at Junction 6.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The defendant was noted as being a disqualified driver. When questioned he stated that the vehicle was his partner’s and that she was unaware of his disqualification.

Lisburn Magistrate hands out community service and driving ban to Downpatrick man. Pic by Google

It was stated that the defendant made a full admission.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Defence, who reminded the court that the defendant had pleaded guilty at the very first opportunity, stated: “He was working as a supervisor in a restaurant and was let down by a staff member at the last minute. He took a chance to collect someone to work the shift.

"He has a long history of employment and trained as a chef from the age of 15.

"He appreciates he put other road users at risk.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

District Judge Rosie Watters, taking into account the defendant’s early plea, ordered him to complete 180 hours of community service and disqualified him from driving for 18 months on each of the two charges.