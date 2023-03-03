Lisburn Magistrate's Court hears man told police his partner was unaware he was a disqualified driver

Fionnbharr Hugh Vincent Teague, 33, whose address was given as Ardmeen Green in Downpatrick, appeared before Lisburn Magistrate’s Court charged with driving whilst disqualified and having no insurance.
The court heard that on April 25, 2021, police on mobile patrol stopped a Volkswagen Golf on the Saintfield Road in Lisburn after the vehicle over took the police on the M1 at Junction 6.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The defendant was noted as being a disqualified driver. When questioned he stated that the vehicle was his partner’s and that she was unaware of his disqualification.
It was stated that the defendant made a full admission.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Defence, who reminded the court that the defendant had pleaded guilty at the very first opportunity, stated: “He was working as a supervisor in a restaurant and was let down by a staff member at the last minute. He took a chance to collect someone to work the shift.
"He has a long history of employment and trained as a chef from the age of 15.
"He appreciates he put other road users at risk.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
District Judge Rosie Watters, taking into account the defendant’s early plea, ordered him to complete 180 hours of community service and disqualified him from driving for 18 months on each of the two charges.
Ms Watters added: “I feel driving whilst disqualified is a serious offence because it is an order of the court you have breached.”