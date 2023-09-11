Register
Lisburn Magistrates Court sends man to prison for driving whilst unfit and possession of drugs

A motorist has been sentenced to four months in prison after he pleaded guilty to driving whilst unfit and possession of drugs.
By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 11:31 BST
Mark Murray, 44, whose address was given as Brucevale Park in Belfast, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with driving whilst unfit, possession of Class B drug namely cannabis, and possession of Class C drug pregabalin when he was stopped on the Drumbeg Road in Lisburn on June 7, 2022.

Defence said: “He has had drug problems for years but there are small signs of progress. He is currently on probation for 12 months.”

District Judge Rosie Watters, commenting on a pre-sentence report compiled by the Probation Service, said: “He doesn’t appear to be motivated to change his lifestyle.

Prison sentence for Belfast man who admitted driving whilst unfit on the Drumbeg Road in Lisburn, as well as possession of drugs. Pic credit: Google

"I am not impressed by the report and not impressed that he got himself into more trouble. I take a dim view of it all.”

Ms Watters imposed a custodial sentence of four months on the charge of driving whilst unfit.

On the charge of possession of a Class B drug she imposed a custodial sentence of three months, and on the charge of possession of a Class C drug, she imposed a custodial sentence of two months. All of the sentences are to run concurrently.

Ms Watters also disqualified the defendant from driving for 12 months and ordered him to pay an offender’s levy of £25.

Ms Watters granted the defendant leave to appeal the sentence and released him on his own bail of £500 pending the appeal.