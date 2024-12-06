A 41-year-old man from Lisburn received a two-year sentence at Craigavon Crown Court on Friday (December 6) following his conviction for drugs offences.

Odhran McKenna, whose address was listed as Causeway Meadows, will serve a split sentence of nine months in custody and 15 months on licence for possession of a class B drug with intent to supply and for possession of criminal property.

He was arrested after a search of a property in Lisburn in February 2022, where nearly four kilos of cannabis resin with an estimated street value of £40,000 and around £99,0000 in cash were seized.

McKenna was in Spain at the time of the search and never returned to Northern Ireland. Officers from the PSNI sought and obtained an extradition warrant and he was arrested by Spanish police in April 2024 and was extradited from Spain in August 2024.

Commenting after the sentencing, Detective Inspector Bell said: “Today's sentencing shows that police, remain committed to disrupting the activities of those involved with criminality and drug-related activity.

"Information from the public is crucial in helping us tackle the scourge of drugs and removing those who supply drugs from our streets.” Information can be given directly to police by calling 101. Alternatively, the charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.