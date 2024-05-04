Watch more of our videos on Shots!

James Foster, aged 72, of No Fixed Abode, Lisburn, was before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with sexual assault on a woman on March 1 this year. Foster, who is in custody in Maghaberry, did not appear as he was not scheduled to be produced via the video link from Maghaberry.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

Foster’s barrister, Mr Peter Sands, said his client is pleading not guilty.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan asked for a brief outline of the nature of the alleged sexual touching. “By that I mean over and above clothes and whereabouts,” he said.

The prosecutor said: “It seems to be the defendant, in the injured party’s words, smacked her bottom without permission.”