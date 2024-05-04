Lisburn man (72) accused of smacking a woman's bottom without permission pleads not guilty to sexual assault

A man who is accused of smacking a woman on her bottom without permission has had his case adjourned for two weeks.
By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 4th May 2024, 18:32 BST
James Foster, aged 72, of No Fixed Abode, Lisburn, was before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with sexual assault on a woman on March 1 this year. Foster, who is in custody in Maghaberry, did not appear as he was not scheduled to be produced via the video link from Maghaberry.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.
Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

Foster’s barrister, Mr Peter Sands, said his client is pleading not guilty.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan asked for a brief outline of the nature of the alleged sexual touching. “By that I mean over and above clothes and whereabouts,” he said.

The prosecutor said: “It seems to be the defendant, in the injured party’s words, smacked her bottom without permission.”

The district judge said the matter could be dealt with in the magistrates court. The case was adjourned until May 17.