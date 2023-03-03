A Lisburn man has been fined and given six penalty points after pleading guilty to driving without due care and attention.

Ryan Adams, 36, whose address was given as Queensway Gate in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court following a complaint from a cyclist.

The court heard that on Monday, August 15, 2022, police responded to a report of careless driving at Queensway in Dunmurry.

The complainant said he was cycling when a vehicle undertook him at speed at the traffic lights. A camera mounted on the bike captured the incident which police said supported the allegation. Independent witnesses also corroborated the victim’s version of events.

Lisburn Magistrate fines local man for driving without due care and attention. Pic by Google

When questioned the defendant said it was “a close pass”.

Defence said: “He accepts it was a momentary lapse of judgement and shouldn’t have happened.”

He also apologised to the cyclist.

