Lisburn man admitted possession of drugs after car was searched by police in Market Place

A Lisburn man has been given a suspended prison sentence after admitting possession of cannabis.

Thomas William Downey, 34, whose address was given as Ivan Street in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with possession of a Class B drug.

The court heard that on March 1, 2023, Citywatch CCTV operators directed police in Market Place to a vehicle which they then observed driving towards Castle Street.

The police stopped the vehicle at Market Place and conducted a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

A Lisburn man has been given a suspended prison sentence after admitting possession of drugs. Pic by Google

The search uncovered one joint containing suspected cannabis.

During questioning, the defendant made full admission, said it was his, and apologised for his actions.

During sentencing Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne said: “He clearly has a significant drugs issue. The only thing he seems to respond to is the threat of custody.”

