A man has been arrested following reports of threats made to residents living in a Lisburn housing development.

Concerns had been raised recently by some people living in Altona Drive.

Police confirmed a 47-year-old man had been arrested on Saturday morning on suspicion of a number of counts of intimidation and sending an article conveying a threat.

He remains in custody at this time, assisting with police enquiries.

Detectives have arrested a man following an investigation into reports of threats made to residents living in Altona Drive in Lisburn. Picture: Press Eye (stock image).

Detective Sergeant Dougherty said: “We are appealing to anyone who might have any information which could assist us, to come forward. Contact us on 101, or, you can make a report using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport."

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org