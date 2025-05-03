Lisburn: man arrested on a number of intimidation-related offences is released on bail
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 47-year-old had been arrested on Saturday morning on suspicion of a number of counts of intimidation and sending an article conveying a threat.
The arrest was made following an investigation into reports of threats made to residents living in Altona Drive.
Detective Sergeant Dougherty said: “We are appealing to anyone who might have any information which could assist us, to come forward. Contact us on 101, or, you can make a report using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport."
Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org