A man arrested in Lisburn on a number of intimidation-related offences has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.

The 47-year-old had been arrested on Saturday morning on suspicion of a number of counts of intimidation and sending an article conveying a threat.

The arrest was made following an investigation into reports of threats made to residents living in Altona Drive.

Detective Sergeant Dougherty said: “We are appealing to anyone who might have any information which could assist us, to come forward. Contact us on 101, or, you can make a report using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport."

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org