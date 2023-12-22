A Lisburn man who is currently serving a sentence in Maghaberry Prison has been handed a one-month prison sentence for assaulting another inmate.

Martin Joseph Oliver McAllister, 49, whose address was given as Old Road in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, December 21 via videolink from Maghaberry Prison.

The court heard that on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at Maghaberry Prison, the defendant began an argument with another prisoner.

It was alleged that the defendant spat at the injured party from the floor above.

The court was told that this incident was witnessed by prison officers and was also captured on CCTV.

Following the alleged assault, the defendant was escorted back to his cell but declined to be interviewed about the incident.

Defence said: “It is unsavoury. He has had extreme difficulties with his mental health and is now addressing them in prison.

“He has other issues in his life which he is trying to deal with.

"He has a parole hearing coming up in March and this may affect his chances in that. This may count against him when it comes to whether or not he is going to be released.

"The fact this occurred in prison is an aggravating factor.”

Deputy District Judge Kennedy imposed a sentence of one month in prison, to run concurrently with the defendant’s current sentence.

He also imposed an offender’s levy of £25.

During sentencing Mr Kennedy said: “This is an unsavoury incident within the prison system.