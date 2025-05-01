Lisburn man banned from the roads after being caught at almost three times the drink driving limit
Nigel Streahorn, 45, whose address was given as Willow Lodge, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, May 1, charged with driving with excess alcohol in breath.
The court heard that on April 6, 2025 at 1.30pm police received a call from a member of the public who reported seeing a male leave a filling station on the Glenavy Road in Lisburn with a takeaway meal and a bottle of wine.
The member of the public was said to have seen the defendant drink from the bottle of wine and stumble to a car before driving off in the direction of Ballinderry.
Police attended the address of the registered owner of the vehicle approximately 20 minutes later. The car in question was at the property and it was stated that the engine was still warm.
Police spoke with the defendant in his home, which was said to be five minutes from the petrol station.
He was arrested for driving whilst unfit and in custody a breath test gave an evidential reading of 98 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.
Defence told the court the defendant “fully understands the risk he posed to the public by getting into the car”.
"He is keen not to come to the attention of the court again.”
District Judge Francis Rafferty disqualified the defendant from driving for 16 months.
He also imposed a fine of £350 and an offender’s levy of £15.