Lisburn man banned from the roads after driving to his solicitors office without a licence or insurance

A Lisburn man has been banned from the roads for three months after admitting to driving without a licence and having no insurance.

Kevin Watters, 56, whose address was given as Huguenot Drive, pleaded guilty to both of the driving offences when he appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on August 24, 2023.

The court heard that on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 2.15pm police at Governors Road in Lisburn identified a vehicle which had previously been driven by a disqualified driver.

The vehicle stopped outside his solicitor’s office in Tonagh Avenue. A male exited the vehicle. When police spoke to the defendant he admitted he was a disqualified driver. He further admitted having no insurance for the vehicle.

Lisburn man is banned from the roads after driving without a licence or insurance. Pic credit: Google

A defence lawyertold the court the defendant was on his way to his solicitors office to sign paperwork after his mother had passed away.

"He had no way of getting to the office quickly so he got into the car,” the lawyer continued.

"He hasn’t been driving every single day. His partner is insured and she drives him from A to B.

"He didn’t reapply for his driving licence after he was disqualified.”

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a fine of £250 on the charge of having no insurance and disqualified the defendant from driving for three months.

On the charge of having no driving licence, Ms Watters imposed a fine of £50 and again disqualified the defendant from driving for three months.