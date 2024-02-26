Lisburn man banned from the roads after driving without insurance
Neil Cruikshanks, 26, whose address was given as Laurelhill Road in Lisburn, did not appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday.
He was charged with using a motor vehicle without insurance and failing to produce his driving licence.
The court heard that the defendant used a motor vehicle on the Knockmore Road in Lisburn on May 29, 2023.
After being required by a police constable to produce his driving licence for review, the defendant failed to do so.
It was also stated that he did not produce his driving licence at a police station within the required time period seven days.
On the charge of driving without insurance, District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a fine of £300 and disqualified the defendant from driving for nine months. He was fined £60 for failing to produce his driving licence.