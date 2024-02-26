Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Neil Cruikshanks, 26, whose address was given as Laurelhill Road in Lisburn, did not appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday.

He was charged with using a motor vehicle without insurance and failing to produce his driving licence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court heard that the defendant used a motor vehicle on the Knockmore Road in Lisburn on May 29, 2023.

Lisburn man banned from driving. Pic credit: Google

After being required by a police constable to produce his driving licence for review, the defendant failed to do so.

It was also stated that he did not produce his driving licence at a police station within the required time period seven days.