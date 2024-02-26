Register
Lisburn man banned from the roads after driving without insurance

A Lisburn man has been banned from the roads for nine months for driving without insurance.
By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 26th Feb 2024, 08:23 GMT
Neil Cruikshanks, 26, whose address was given as Laurelhill Road in Lisburn, did not appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday.

He was charged with using a motor vehicle without insurance and failing to produce his driving licence.

The court heard that the defendant used a motor vehicle on the Knockmore Road in Lisburn on May 29, 2023.

Lisburn man banned from driving. Pic credit: GoogleLisburn man banned from driving. Pic credit: Google
After being required by a police constable to produce his driving licence for review, the defendant failed to do so.

It was also stated that he did not produce his driving licence at a police station within the required time period seven days.

On the charge of driving without insurance, District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a fine of £300 and disqualified the defendant from driving for nine months. He was fined £60 for failing to produce his driving licence.