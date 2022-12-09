Lisburn man banned from the roads after refusing to co-operate with police

A Lisburn man has been banned from the roads for five years after refusing to provide the police with a breath or blood specimen after they were called to the scene of a road traffic collision.

William Robert Wayne Hewitt (53), whose address was given as Mullaghglass Road in Lisburn, faced two charges, one of failing to provide a breath specimen, and one of failing to provide a blood specimen, when requested to do so by the police.

Lisburn Magistrates Court heard that police attended the scene of a one vehicle traffic collision on the Mullaghglass Road in Lisburn on May 3, 2021, after being contacted by the Ambulance Service.

The defendant refused to provide a breath specimen at the scene and was transported to the hospital, where he also refused to take part in specimen testing.

Noting that the defendant had recently served a prison sentence on separate charges, District Judge Rosie Waters said: “He has seen the inside of Maghaberry and I hope he doesn’t want to see it again.”

Imposing a probation order for two years and banning him from the roads for five years, Ms Waters told the defendant: “I am going to give you an opportunity.

"I really think if you have a problem with drink it is something you have to live with for the rest of your life and I think you should be getting help with it.