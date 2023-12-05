Lisburn man banned from the roads for six months after driving without insurance
Declan Anthony Collins, 34, whose address was given as Graham Gardens in Lisburn appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court where he pleaded guilty to the driving offence.
The court heard that on June 17, 2023, police observed a Vauxhall car travelling on Market Street in Lisburn.
Checks revealed the vehicle was not insured.
The vehicle was stopped and the driver was approached.
The defendant told police he did have insurance but was unable to produce the certificate.
The court was told that he also failed to produce the insurance certificate within the allotted seven day time period.
However, he did later attend the police station and produce an insurance certificate dated a few days after the incident.
Defence said the defendant “is someone that has turned a corner in terms of his outlook on life.”
He continued: “Driving is the main function of his employment and he has a young family who rely on him for transportation.
"He has six penalty points on his licence for speeding.
"On this occasion he was waiting for confirmation of his no claims bonus and he made the assumption he was covered to drive.
"He is extremely upset at the thought of losing his licence.”
District Judge Rosie Watters told the Defence: “I will not disqualify him for a lengthy period of time but I will disqualify him for six months.”
In addition to the driving ban, Ms Watters also imposed a fine of £250 and a £15 offender’s levy.