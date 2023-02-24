A Lisburn man has been ordered to pay compensation to two police officers after assaulting them during the execution of their duties.

David Campbell, 40, whose address was given as Belvoir Crescent in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with criminal damage, assault, four charges of assaulting police and two charges of resisting arrest.

The court heard that on October 15, 2022 police attended Craig Crescent in Lisburn which presented as a domestic incident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On arrival the police arrested the defendant for assaulting an injured party and damaging her door. Whilst police attempted to place cuffs on the defendant, he became aggressive and snatched the cuffs from the police officer’s hand. He also bit an officer on the right hand.

The case was heard at Lisburn Magistrates' Court.

In a separate incident on November 1, 2022 at 2.45pm police were alerted to a male acting suspiciously in the Finch Gardens area of the city.

Police located the defendant, who was said to be unsteady on his feet and attempted to run away. During arrest he scratched the forearm of one of the officers, grabbed his radio, and grabbed the leg of the other officer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes said the defendant’s behaviour appeared to be “out of character” and imposed a conditional discharge on all of the charges for a period of two years.

He also ordered the defendant to pay compensation of £250 on each of the police assault charges and allowed the defendant 26 weeks to pay.