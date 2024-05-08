Lisburn man caught driving at twice the speed limit was 'going to pharmacy for medication'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paul Francis McWilliams, 45, whose address was given as Highfields Close, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with driving at excess speed.

The court heard that on December 31 at 1.30pm on the Hillsborough Road in Carryduff, the defendant was recorded driving at 60mph in a 30mph zone.

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google

The court was also told the defendant had six penalty points on his licence and his last charge of excess speed was in September 2014.

Defence told the court: “He is extremely apologetic and realises it shouldn’t have happened.

"He realised there was no medication for his nephew, for whom he is the sole caregiver, and he sped down the road to get to the pharmacy.”