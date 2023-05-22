Edward John Tate, 63, whose address was given as Moira Road in Lisburn was stopped by police on speed detection duty on the Hillsborough Road in Lisburn on October 6 at 12.30pm.
A speed detection device recorded the defendant driving at 46mph, in excess of the 30mph speed limit.
The court also heard that as the police approached the vehicle they observed that the defendant was not wearing a seatbelt.
Defence said that the defendant had undergone a hernia operation. He told the court that the defendant’s consultant said the seatbelt could have been irritating the surgical wound.
Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes imposed a fine of £20 for not wearing a seatbelt and a further fine of £60 for speeding. He also endorsed the defendant’s licence with three penalty points.