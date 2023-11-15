Lisburn man caught with cocaine in Lurgan fined at Craigavon court
Glenn Robert King, aged 31, from Montgomery Drive, Lisburn, who appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court, had admitted the offence.
The court heard that at lunchtime on Friday, June 16 this year, police were on a routine patrol on Rectory Road, Lurgan when they spotted ‘suspicious activity’ at a Citroen Berlingo van.
A prosecutor said: “Police approached and observed the defendant throw a small bag of white powder on the ground. It was seized. Other people were searched. Glenn King was arrested. He admitted the white powder seized from the footpath was his. He agreed to a notebook interview and admitted it was 0.1 gram.”
King’s solicitor admitted his client had a ‘fairly significant record’ and has done periods of time in custody. “I understand this is the last matter that is outstanding before the court.”
The defendant was fined £600 plus the offender’s levy.