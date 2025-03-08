A man has been charged following a report of an attempted robbery of a supermarket in Lisburn on Friday evening.

Detectives investigating the incident in the Warren Gardens area have charged a 33-year-old man with attempted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He is due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday, March 10.

Police said, as is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A second 33-year-old man, also arrested in connection with the same incident, has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries to be conducted.