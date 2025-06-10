Police investigating a report of an aggravated burglary in Lisburn on Sunday, 8th June have charged a man to court. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

Police investigating a report of an aggravated burglary in Lisburn on Sunday, June 8 have charged a man to court.

The man, aged 38, is charged with attempted arson, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possessing an article with intent to damage property, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, theft and two counts of criminal damage.

He is expected to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court today (Tuesday, June 10).

Two men and a woman, also aged in their 30s, have been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 961 of 08/06/25.