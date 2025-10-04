A man has been charged in relation to racially-motivated graffiti in Lisburn.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police investigating several reports of graffiti at a number of locations in the city on Friday, October 3, charged the 45-year-old to court.

He is charged with seven counts of criminal damage and one charge of displaying written material to stir up hatred or arouse fear.

The man is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates' Court on Thursday, October 30.

Police said, as is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.