Lisburn: Man charged over racially-motivated graffiti

By Valerie Martin
Published 4th Oct 2025, 08:41 BST
A man has been charged in relation to racially-motivated graffiti in Lisburn.

Police investigating several reports of graffiti at a number of locations in the city on Friday, October 3, charged the 45-year-old to court.

Most Popular

He is charged with seven counts of criminal damage and one charge of displaying written material to stir up hatred or arouse fear.

The man is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates' Court on Thursday, October 30.

Police said, as is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice