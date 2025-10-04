Lisburn: Man charged over racially-motivated graffiti
A man has been charged in relation to racially-motivated graffiti in Lisburn.
Police investigating several reports of graffiti at a number of locations in the city on Friday, October 3, charged the 45-year-old to court.
He is charged with seven counts of criminal damage and one charge of displaying written material to stir up hatred or arouse fear.
The man is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates' Court on Thursday, October 30.
Police said, as is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.