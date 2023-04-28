Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Google Earth reveals desolation in Mariupol after relentless bombing
14 minutes ago GMB union vote to accept government’s pay offer
59 minutes ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to mobile phone users
2 hours ago Young drivers could be banned from giving friends a lift
4 hours ago Members of Unite have rejected the Government’s pay offer
4 hours ago Dog walker found dead in home after altercation in park

Lisburn man 'couldn't remember' assault which led to him being arrested

A Lisburn man has been ordered to serve an 18-month probation order after pleading guilty to an assault charge.

By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 28th Apr 2023, 13:50 BST

David Campbell, 30, whose address was given as Belvoir Crescent, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, April 27.

The court heard that on March 10, 2023, at 4pm police received a report that a male had been assaulted.

When they attended the scene they observed a male, the defendant, laying on the floor being detained by another male, who said Campbell had tried to bite and punch him.

Most Popular
Lisburn Magistrates Court orders man to serve 18 month probation order after admitting to assault charge. Pic by GoogleLisburn Magistrates Court orders man to serve 18 month probation order after admitting to assault charge. Pic by Google
Lisburn Magistrates Court orders man to serve 18 month probation order after admitting to assault charge. Pic by Google

The defendant was arrested and said he couldn’t remember the incident.

Read More
Hillsborough Castle to host special Coronation weekend to mark historic occasion

District Judge Peter Magill, who asked the defendant if he was wiling to undertake a probation order, said: “I have read the pre-sentence report and you have difficulties and you are trying to get help for those difficulties.

"Probation can help you but you have to meet them halfway, keep the appointments and comply with them.

"Take my advice - don’t come back.”