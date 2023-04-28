Lisburn man 'couldn't remember' assault which led to him being arrested

David Campbell, 30, whose address was given as Belvoir Crescent, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, April 27.
The court heard that on March 10, 2023, at 4pm police received a report that a male had been assaulted.
When they attended the scene they observed a male, the defendant, laying on the floor being detained by another male, who said Campbell had tried to bite and punch him.
The defendant was arrested and said he couldn’t remember the incident.
District Judge Peter Magill, who asked the defendant if he was wiling to undertake a probation order, said: “I have read the pre-sentence report and you have difficulties and you are trying to get help for those difficulties.
"Probation can help you but you have to meet them halfway, keep the appointments and comply with them.
"Take my advice - don’t come back.”