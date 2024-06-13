Lisburn man drove Motability vehicle despite having had his driving licence revoked, court heard

By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 13th Jun 2024, 13:50 BST
A Lisburn man who drove despite having no valid driving licence has been banned from the roads for six months.

Nathan Smyth, 23, whose address was given as Huguenot Drive in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on June 6, 2024 charged with having no driving licence.

The court heard that on April 8, 2023, the police stopped a vehicle being driven by the defendant on Roseville Park in Lisburn.

It was stated that the vehicle was a Motability car but that the defendant had had his driving licence revoked due to his epilepsy.

Lisburn man banned from the roads for driving without a licence. Pic credit: Google

Defence told the court that the defendant has two children, as well as a disabled father, that he cares for.

He continued: “He has already been disqualified and he has to satisfy the DVANI that he is medically able to drive before he can reapply for his licence.”

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a fine of £150, an offender’s levy of £15 and disqualified the defendant from driving for six months.