Lisburn man drove Motability vehicle despite having had his driving licence revoked, court heard

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Lisburn man who drove despite having no valid driving licence has been banned from the roads for six months.

Nathan Smyth, 23, whose address was given as Huguenot Drive in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on June 6, 2024 charged with having no driving licence.

The court heard that on April 8, 2023, the police stopped a vehicle being driven by the defendant on Roseville Park in Lisburn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was stated that the vehicle was a Motability car but that the defendant had had his driving licence revoked due to his epilepsy.

Lisburn man banned from the roads for driving without a licence. Pic credit: Google

Defence told the court that the defendant has two children, as well as a disabled father, that he cares for.

He continued: “He has already been disqualified and he has to satisfy the DVANI that he is medically able to drive before he can reapply for his licence.”