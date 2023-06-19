Samuel Thompson, 72, whose address was given as The Brambles, Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with driving without due care and attention.
The court heard that on March 15, 2022 at 11.30am, the police were tasked to the Ballinderry Road in Lisburn following a traffic collision between a car and a cyclist.
Advertisement
Advertisement
On arrival the police saw the cyclist lying on the ground with an apparent injury to his leg. It was reported the cyclist had a broken left ankle and a chipped shoulder bone.
No complaint from the cyclist was forthcoming. The prosecutor told the court: “The cyclist said the driver was extremely apologetic and he was content with that.”
District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a fine of £200, an offender’s levy of £15, and endorsed the defendant’s driving licence with six penalty points.