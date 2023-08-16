A Lisburn man has been fined and given three penalty points after he admitted driving a vehicle with a defective tyre and a defective exhaust system.

Matthew Bassett, 20, whose address was given as Hillview Park in Lisburn, pleaded guilty to the charges at Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

The court heard that on Saturday, June 28 at 4.30pm police stopped a vehicle at Sprucefield car park. The police noted a defective exhaust system with no real silencer. They also noted a defective tyre.

The defendant was cautioned and told he would be reported.

A defence lawyer said the defendant is a full time mechanic.

"He had purchased the vehicle and work on it was ongoing. He knows how important his licence is and it is made him take notice of his responsibilities,” the lawyer said.