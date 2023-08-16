Register
A Lisburn man has been fined and given three penalty points after he admitted driving a vehicle with a defective tyre and a defective exhaust system.
By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 16th Aug 2023, 08:26 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 08:26 BST

Matthew Bassett, 20, whose address was given as Hillview Park in Lisburn, pleaded guilty to the charges at Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

The court heard that on Saturday, June 28 at 4.30pm police stopped a vehicle at Sprucefield car park. The police noted a defective exhaust system with no real silencer. They also noted a defective tyre.

The defendant was cautioned and told he would be reported.

Lisburn man fined and given penalty points for having a defective tyre and exhaust. Pic credit: GoogleLisburn man fined and given penalty points for having a defective tyre and exhaust. Pic credit: Google
A defence lawyer said the defendant is a full time mechanic.

"He had purchased the vehicle and work on it was ongoing. He knows how important his licence is and it is made him take notice of his responsibilities,” the lawyer said.

District Judge Rosie Watters fined the defendant £60 for having a defective tyre, and £50, as well as three penalty points, for the defective exhaust.