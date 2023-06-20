Register
Lisburn man ends up in court on drugs charges after police are called to 'noisy party'

A Lisburn man has been given a suspended prison sentence after admitting possession of drugs.
By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 20th Jun 2023, 15:00 BST

Michael Morrow, whose address was given as Graham Gardens in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with possession of a Class A drug, namely cocaine, and a Class B drug, namely amphetamine.

The court heard that on January 30, 2021, police were tasked to Graham Gardens in Lisburn following the report of a noisy party.

On arrival the police witnessed the defendant sitting in the living room smoking, in their words, “a bong” and there was white powder beside him.

Lisburn man given suspended prison sentence after admitting possession of drugs. Pic by Google
Lisburn man given suspended prison sentence after admitting possession of drugs. Pic by Google
The defendant was arrested and a search of the flat uncovered Class A, B, and C drugs.

His girlfriend was arrested at the same time and they were conveyed to Musgrave Custody Suite.

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a prison sentence of three months for possession of the Class A drug, and two months for possession of the Class B drug. Both sentences were suspended for 18 months.