Lisburn man failed to pay for '£395 bar bill' at top hotel

By The Newsroom
Published 29th Jul 2024, 08:50 BST
A man who made off without paying for a £395 'bar bill' at a top hotel has been fined £200.

Edward Nesbitt (36), of Sandown Park in Lisburn, committed the offence after staying at Galgorm Resort near Ballymena in January 2022.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, July 25, that although the defendant had paid for his stay at the hotel from January 15-17 he accrued the 'bar bill' and left without settling that.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo by PacemakerThe case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo by Pacemaker
The court heard the defendant had 44 previous convictions, the "vast majority" of which were for driving offences. The defendant has now repaid the £395 into the court.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told him: "It is always a nasty thing to run away without paying the bill. It is always going to come back to your door. Thankfully you have now paid that money in full."