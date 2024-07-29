Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who made off without paying for a £395 'bar bill' at a top hotel has been fined £200.

Edward Nesbitt (36), of Sandown Park in Lisburn, committed the offence after staying at Galgorm Resort near Ballymena in January 2022.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, July 25, that although the defendant had paid for his stay at the hotel from January 15-17 he accrued the 'bar bill' and left without settling that.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo by Pacemaker

The court heard the defendant had 44 previous convictions, the "vast majority" of which were for driving offences. The defendant has now repaid the £395 into the court.