Lisburn man fined and banned from the roads for drink driving
and live on Freeview channel 276
Chris Boyd, 35, whose address was given as Milltown Avenue, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday January 4, charged with driving with excess alcohol in his breath.
The court heard that on December 9, 2023, police on mobile patrol at the Belsize Road in Lisburn at 2am signalled for the driver of a vehicle to stop.
Advertisement
Advertisement
It was stated the officers noted a strong smell of intoxicating liquor. The defendant failed a roadside breath test and was taken into custody.
A test then gave an evidential reading of 70 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, twice the legal limit of 35 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.
A defence lawyer told the court the defendant couldn’t get a taxi home from the bar he was in and “made the decision he would be ok” to drive himself home.
He continued: “He didn’t give the police any difficulties. Nothing about his driving drew the police attention.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"He is extremely remorseful. He may lose his job but may keep some sort of role.”
District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a fine of £250, as well as an offender’s levy of £15.
She also disqualified the defendant from driving for 12 months, which could be reduced to nine months on completion of a drink driving awareness course.Ms Watters allowed the defendant 10 weeks to pay the fines.