A Lisburn man has been banned from the roads for a year after being caught drink driving at twice the legal limit.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chris Boyd, 35, whose address was given as Milltown Avenue, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday January 4, charged with driving with excess alcohol in his breath.

The court heard that on December 9, 2023, police on mobile patrol at the Belsize Road in Lisburn at 2am signalled for the driver of a vehicle to stop.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was stated the officers noted a strong smell of intoxicating liquor. The defendant failed a roadside breath test and was taken into custody.

A Lisburn man has been fined and banned from the roads after pleading guilty to drink driving. Pic credit: Google

A test then gave an evidential reading of 70 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, twice the legal limit of 35 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

A defence lawyer told the court the defendant couldn’t get a taxi home from the bar he was in and “made the decision he would be ok” to drive himself home.

He continued: “He didn’t give the police any difficulties. Nothing about his driving drew the police attention.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He is extremely remorseful. He may lose his job but may keep some sort of role.”

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a fine of £250, as well as an offender’s levy of £15.