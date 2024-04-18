Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edward Herron, 60, whose address was given as Old Ballynahinch Road in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court.

The court heard that on August 25, 2023 at 8.11pm police received a report from the defendant they had been in a road traffic collision and that an electric pole had been damaged.

Following checks, it was discovered the defendant did not have valid insurance for the vehicle.