Henry Tolerton, 24, whose address was given as Creevy Road in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with excess speed.

The court heard that on January 12, 2024 the defendant drove past the police on the motorway. The police stated that to keep up with the defendant they had to drive at 100mph.

As a result of the speed involved, it was stated that the defendant was not issued with a fixed penalty.

Lisburn man fined for speeding on motorway. Pic credit: Google

Defence told the court the defendant “certainly would have taken a fixed penalty if offered”.

During sentencing, District Judge Rosie Watters said: “Normally if someone is over 100mph I would disqualify them but I don’t think this was recorded on a calibrated speedometer. I will not disqualify him.”