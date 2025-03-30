Lisburn man fined for being unable to properly control his vehicle
A Lisburn man has been fined after pleading guilty to two motoring offences.
Joseph McKeever, 36, whose address was given as Ayrshire Gardens, was charged with being unable to properly control his vehicle, and failing to produce a driving licence.
The charges date to August 1, 2024 when the police stopped the vehicle being driven by the defendant on the Derriaghy Road in Lisburn.
Deputy District Judge Gerard Trainor imposed a fine of £100 on each of the two charges, and an offender’s levy of £15.