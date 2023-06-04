Register
Lisburn man fined for having no insurance following a road traffic collision at McKinstry Road

A man has been fined after admitting to having no insurance following a road traffic collision in Lisburn.
By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 4th Jun 2023, 14:33 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2023, 14:33 BST

Owen Cree, 37, whose address was given as Ayrshire Meadows in Lisburn appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with using a motor vehicle without insurance.

The court heard that on October 31, 2022, the defendant was involved in a road traffic collision at McKinstry Road in Lisburn, which involved two vehicles.

At a later date the police spoke with the defendant and asked about his insurance. The defendant produced insurance documents on his mobile phone. However when the documents were checked it was discovered that the vehicle was not insured at the time of the accident.

Lisburn man fined for having no insurance. Pic by GoogleLisburn man fined for having no insurance. Pic by Google
Defence said the defendant didn’t let his insurance auto renew as it was too expensive but then failed to take out a new policy elsewhere.

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a fine of £250 and endorsed the defendant’s licence with six penalty points.