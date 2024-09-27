Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lisburn man has been fined after pleading guilty to theft of a number of items on several different occasions from Eurospar on the Hillsborough Road in Lisburn.

Simon Lavery, 30, whose address was given as Campbell Close, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday September 26, 2024 charged with six counts of theft.

The court heard that on February 2, 2024, police received a report of six thefts from the Eurospar on the Hillsborough Road in Lisburn.

It was stated that on dates between January 7, 2024 and January 31, 2024 the defendant had stolen items, including chicken breasts, crisps, onions, tomatoes, chicken soup, cat food, and broccoli, to the value of £23.

Lisburn man fined for theft from Eurospar on the Hillsborough Road in Lisburn. Pic credit: Google

The court was told the shop deemed this to be “skip scanning” when the defendant scans several, but not all, items at the self check out.

The defendant was identified by his vehicle number registration. When questioned he said it was a mistake and he had no intention of not paying for the items.

Defence told the court: “He does accept the theft but it was of a very low value and it wasn’t sophisticated. He was going through a rough spot in his life.

"He was ultimately always going to be caught and he has accepted responsibility.”

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a fine of £200 on each of the six charges, bringing the total fine to £1200. She also imposed an offender’s levy of £15.

During sentencing Ms Watters said: “It was serious enough and it was on a number of occasions.”