Jonathan Montgomery (55), whose address was given as Badgers Lane in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with driving with excess alcohol in breath.
The court heard that on Sunday,January 15, 2023 at 11.20am, police in the vicinity of the Belsize Road in Lisburn were conducting a vehicle checkpoint.
At 11.25am police stopped the defendant who failed a roadside breath test and was transported to Musgrave Police Station where a further test was taken, with the lowest evidential reading being 77 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
District Judge Rosie Watters fined the defendant £250, as well as a £15 offenders levy. She also banned the defendant from driving for 12 months, which she agreed to reduce to nine months on completion of a drink driving course,