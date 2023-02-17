A Lisburn man has been banned from the roads after he was caught drink driving on a Sunday morning at over twice the legal limit.

Jonathan Montgomery (55), whose address was given as Badgers Lane in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with driving with excess alcohol in breath.

The court heard that on Sunday,January 15, 2023 at 11.20am, police in the vicinity of the Belsize Road in Lisburn were conducting a vehicle checkpoint.

At 11.25am police stopped the defendant who failed a roadside breath test and was transported to Musgrave Police Station where a further test was taken, with the lowest evidential reading being 77 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The case was heard at Lisburn Magistrate's Court.