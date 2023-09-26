A Lisburn man has been banned from the roads for three years and fined £450 after he pleaded guilty to a number of traffic offences.

David James Henry, 39, whose address was given as Copperfield, Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with driving whilst unfit, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, failing to remain at the scene of an accident, and dangerous driving.

The court heard that on July 2 at 9.40pm the defendant entered the vehicle on Main Street in Moira. He then drove the vehicle to the car park at the top of the road.

It was stated he had an argument with a female in the vehicle, reversed and caused damage by hitting another vehicle. He then drove off as the driver of the other vehicle approached the car.

It was reported that the defendant then swerved the vehicle across Main Street in Moira, crossing both lanes and hitting a bollard before driving back to his home address.

Police attended the defendant’s home address. He was arrested and during interview he made full admission, saying he was panicked and was distracted by the argument.

Defence said: “He had three small tins of beer before he took the car out. On the day in question he went for a drive with a female and they began to argue. He was distracted when the collision occurred.

"He accepts he shouldn’t have got behind the wheel of the car. It was a foolish decision and one he regrets.”