Lisburn man got involved in a fight after 'going on a binge and drinking a lot of Buckfast', court is told

A Lisburn man has been warned he could face a prison sentence if he doesn’t stay out of trouble.

Aaron Evans, 32, whose address was given as Templar Avenue in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with assault on police, disorderly behaviour, and attempted criminal damage.

The court heard that on October 20, 2023 at 3.30am, police received a report of males fighting in the area of the Civic Centre in Lisburn.

On arrival, the police observed the males involved in a disturbance and told them to move along.

The defendant was said to be heavily intoxicated, walking out in front of traffic. It was also reported that he spat at one of the officers and that he kicked at the door of the police vehicle.

The defendant was subsequently charged with assault on police, attempted criminal damage, and disorderly behaviour.

Defence urged the court to defer sentence in the case for a period of time.

He continued: “This is very much out of the character he is trying to make for himself.

"He went on a binge, drank a lot of Buckfast, and chaos ensued.

"His offending is all connected to alcohol.”

A defence lawyer asked the judge to give the defendant “a window of time” to show to the court he plans to sort himself out.

"He hopes going forward things will be much more stable” the lawyer said.

"Perhaps there is a mending of his ways. The impetus for all of this has to come from him.”

During sentencing, District Judge Rosie Watters warned the defendant: “If you get yourself into any more trouble I am going to send you to prison.

“I understand that people are different when they have been drinking and sometimes it brings out a monster.

“You don’t want to go into custody.

"I am not going to send you to prison today, I am going to defer sentence. If you make a whole horrible mess of things I will send you to prison.

"I expect you to stay out of trouble.”