Lisburn man harassed his partner's ex-boyfriend, shouting 'hey boy, your time is up', court hears

By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 7th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST

A Lisburn man has been ordered to serve one year on probation for harassing the ex-boyfriend of his partner.

Gerard Dugan, 38, whose address was given as Ashgrove Park in Lisburn appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court charged with harassment.

The court heard that on January 27, 2024, police received a report from the injured party, the ex-boyfriend of the defendant's partner, stating that he had been contacted by the defendant who threatened to kill him if he contacted her again.

On another occasion the injured party reported that the defendant was outside his house shouting "hey boy, your time is up" before cycling off.

Lisburn man sentenced to one year on probation for harassment. Pic credit: GoogleLisburn man sentenced to one year on probation for harassment. Pic credit: Google
The defendant was stopped and arrested.

A defence lawyer said: "He hasn't had contact with that relationship for over a year. His fear of going back to prison has made him change his lifestyle significantly."

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy told the defendant: "I think things have moved on considerably."

He sentenced the defendant to serve one year on probation.

