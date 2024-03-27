Lisburn man has his sentence deferred for six months after facing a number of drugs charges

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jamie Downey, 27, whose address was given as Glenmore Walk in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class B drug namely cannabis, two counts of possession of a Class A drug namely cocaine, and obstructing powers of search for drugs.

The court heard that on October 18, 2022 police in Warren Gardens, Lisburn observed the defendant walking in the direction of Longstone and noted he was carrying a backpack.

They turned the police car to speak with him. He was said to be in the garden of a house and no longer had the backpack.

The police noted a smell of cannabis and following a search of the garden the police found the backpack, which was said to contain deal bags, one ounce of cannabis and several grams of white powder.

The defendant told the police he had no knowledge of the backpack. He was put into the patrol vehicle and made a lunge for the backpack. It was stated that he then had to be restrained.

He was interviewed and denied ownership of the backpack.

A defence lawyer said: “He has made an effort to turn his life around. It is a significant, serious offence and he appreciates that.”

District Judge Rosie Watters has deferred sentence until September 19.